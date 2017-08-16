Biker Lives Count for More than Motorists

By Eric Preven & Joshua Preven

Special to the Palisades News

(Editor’s note: The following article, “Biker Lives Matter” in CityWatch, July 24, is re-printed here with the permission of Palisadian Joshua Preven.)

Why did Vision Zero choose safety improvement sites based on a point system that weighed the death of someone riding on a bicycle three times more heavily than it did the death of someone riding in a car?

Launched by Mayor Eric Garcetti in 2015, Vision Zero Los Angeles is a citywide initiative to eliminate all traffic deaths by 2025. The initiative has already spent tens of millions of dollars on road modification projects around the city, and is expected over the next eight years to spend hundreds of millions more.

How did the mayor decide which roads to modify and in what way?

The answer is that he and the scores of city employees working full-time on the Vision Zero initiative used a point system.

Analyzing several years of traffic collision data from the Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, the Vision Zero team assigned points to car accident sites around the city based on the number of injuries and fatalities which occurred there.