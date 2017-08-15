Palisades Crime: Sexual Battery and Arrests for Robbery, Trespassing and Metal Knuckles Possession

The following Aug. 7, 2017 and Aug. 14, 2017 crime reports were supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

ROBBERY

Sunset/Temescal Canyon, 8/5/17 at 3:40 PM. A 28-year-old male was arrested for attempted robbery after he attempted to forcefully pull a cell phone from victim’s hand.

VANDALISM

700 Lachman Ln, 8/1/17 at 10:30 PM. The suspect possibly fired a “BB” gun at victim’s window causing damage.

500 Mt Holyoke, 7/18/17 at 11 PM. The suspect poured brake fluid into victim’s car engine.

STOLEN VEHICLE

La Cruz/Sunset, 8/12/17 btwn 10 AM and 10:30 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.

BURGLARY/THEFT FROM MOTOR VEHICLE

900 Corsica, btwn 8/9/17 at 5 PM and 8/10/17 at 7 AM. The suspect took a computer and camera from victim’s vehicle.

BURGLARY

16100 Sunset, 8/13/17 btwn 12:30 PM and 2 PM. The suspect entered victim’s home through an unlocked door and took an iPad and charger.

THEFT

100 Ocean Way, 8/1/17 at 1 PM. The suspect tricked the victim into cashing a fraudulent check and sending the money to suspect.

VANDALISM

1400 Allenford, btwn 8/6/17 at 2:30 PM and 8/7/17 at 6 AM. The suspect smashed display cases on victim’s campus.

SEXUAL BATTERY

800 Alma Real, 8/1/17 at 3:15 PM. The suspect (male, black hair, 6’/6’2″ 180/220 lb, 48/52 years) asked victim directions to a restroom. When the victim pointed the way, the suspect touched victim’s buttock with his left hand.

TRESPASS

500 Amalfi, 8/11/17 at 5 PM. A 66-year-old male was arrested for trespass after entering victim’s backyard and refusing to leave.

POSSESSION OF METAL KINUCKLES

Pacific Coast Hwy/Temescal Canyon Rd, 8/11/17 at 10 PM. A 21-year-old male was arrested for possession of metal knuckles discovered during a traffic stop.