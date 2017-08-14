Video: LAFD Fire Captain Tom Moore Retires

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

After 37 years as a firefighter, Captain Tom Moore of Fire Station 69 is retiring.

The Thousand Oaks resident came to Pacific Palisades in 2014 after working with the Hazardous Materials Task Force in San Fernando Valley, and the Urban Search and Rescue Task Force in Hollywood.

An LAFD captain on the C-shift, Moore has had to endure four orthopedic surgeries, including both shoulders, a knee and an elbow.

“We choose a profession where we use our body as a tool,” Moore said on his last day at the station on July 29. “Physically, we have to do so much.”

Through different assignments, he’s been to structure and brush fires, worked during the riots in 1992 and in the aftermath of the 1994 Northridge earthquake.

Moore was on the scene after the train crash in Chatsworth that saw 25 fatalities. “The emotional stresses are there,” he said. “We see lots of tragedies. It’s really tough sometimes.”