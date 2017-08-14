Rescuing the Homeless ‘Pretty Blonde’ in Pacific Palisades

I learned this Scandinavian citizen had been in Los Angeles more than 10 years, had married and had a child. After weeks of searching, I found a woman that I thought might be her mother and sent a message.

I awoke to a reply that said, “This is the happiest day of our history, we have been looking for our daughter for two years and assumed she was dead.”

The Task Force made plans with the parents to come to Los Angeles. The parents put me in touch with their daughter’s ex-husband and his partner.

A friend suggested that I speak with Palisadian Veslemoey Zwart who was from the same country. I did, and the next morning the resident was at the Consulate, to bring them on board. That resident also volunteered to reach out to the parents via emails in their native language.

But the Pretty Blonde was still on the streets. Members of the Task Force hoped to have the woman taken in for another 5150 hold, and that this time it would stick.

At an earlier PPTFH general meeting open to the public, Judge Michael Levanas had spoken about conservatorships and guardianships for the mentally ill, and how difficult they were to get.

Now he arranged for me to talk to an attorney who specialized in this area. The lawyer repeated to me what the Task Force was up against. I have to confess, I was scared. I’m a casting director, not a mental healthcare worker. I remember thinking, “Surely someone is going to step in and take this over any moment.”

The parents and brother flew into LAX, where they were picked up by the resident who spoke their language. She drove them to a friend’s apartment where they would stay for several weeks. That night I met the parents and told what had transpired to date, and that our second attempted 5150 would take place the next morning.

It was a sleepless night for me, because I knew how crucial it was for us that things went right. I was also painfully aware that if things went wrong, the outcome could have been crushing.