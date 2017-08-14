Palisades Library Bookstore to Expand Hours

The Palisades Library Bookstore will add additional hours to its schedule, thanks to having more volunteers. The store is located on the rear patio of the Library, adjacent to the magazine section. This is the perfect place to pick up a paperback mystery or thriller for the airplane. New hours are:

Monday and Wednesday: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10:30 to 5 p.m.

Proceeds from the sale of the gently used, donated books go towards library programs and materials (especially new books).