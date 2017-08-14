Marquez Neighbors Enjoy Art Exhibit by Sara True

For many people in Pacific Palisades, a trek downtown is one of the few ways to see contemporary art and meet new artists. But, Marquez Knolls residents got to enjoy a gallery of great paintings by a talented young artist, Sara True, right in their neighborhood on July 23.
“I hosted a successful art show at our family home,” said True, a Palisades High School graduate. “About 100 people attended.”
Her artwork, featuring about 80 pieces that she has painted over the last seven years, adorned every room of the house, including the kitchen, bedrooms and bathrooms. Some large pieces were placed in the yard, making it a visual cornucopia—wherever the gaze.
At True’s show, called “House of Wonders,” professional guitarist David Marcus played, accompanied by Greg Alper on the jazz flute. Local residents Diane Elder and Kelsey Lynd spontaneously joined in by singing jazz.
“It was a great gathering,” True said. “This was done as I prepare to leave for a graduate program in London in September.” She will be attending Central Saint Martin’s College of Art and Design.
True (born Rosenthal) is an emerging contemporary fine artist who attended Marquez Elementary and PaliHi before receiving her undergraduate degree in fine arts from UC Santa Cruz in 2013.
The Palisadian has studied at the Hellenic International School of the Arts on Paros Island, Greece, and at the Bezalel Academy of Art and Design in Jerusalem.
She has had solo exhibitions in Los Angeles at the House of Wonders, the Colorlab Tierrasal Contemporary Gallery and Basement Studios. In Santa Cruz, her work has been featured in the Eduardo Carrillo Gallery, the Dizikes Gallery and Studio C (in the Mind Theater).
True said, “When I paint, my brush dances. I paint towards the visual music of color and form, letting each piece communicate its own story to me as it is created.”
She added that she’s inspired by feminist studies, psychoanalytic theory and literature. True will have three of her larger pieces on view at the Santa Monica Art Studios (at the Santa Monica Airport, 3026 Airport Ave.) through the end of August, with public hours Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. The exhibition opened Friday, August 11.
True is the daughter of David and Betsy Rosenthal and has two brothers, Adam and Joel.
For more information, visit saratrueart.com.
