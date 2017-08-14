Marquez Neighbors Enjoy Art Exhibit by Sara True

For many people in Pacific Palisades, a trek downtown is one of the few ways to see contemporary art and meet new artists. But, Marquez Knolls residents got to enjoy a gallery of great paintings by a talented young artist, Sara True, right in their neighborhood on July 23.

“I hosted a successful art show at our family home,” said True, a Palisades High School graduate. “About 100 people attended.”

Her artwork, featuring about 80 pieces that she has painted over the last seven years, adorned every room of the house, including the kitchen, bedrooms and bathrooms. Some large pieces were placed in the yard, making it a visual cornucopia—wherever the gaze.

At True’s show, called “House of Wonders,” professional guitarist David Marcus played, accompanied by Greg Alper on the jazz flute. Local residents Diane Elder and Kelsey Lynd spontaneously joined in by singing jazz.

“It was a great gathering,” True said. “This was done as I prepare to leave for a graduate program in London in September.” She will be attending Central Saint Martin’s College of Art and Design.

True (born Rosenthal) is an emerging contemporary fine artist who attended Marquez Elementary and PaliHi before receiving her undergraduate degree in fine arts from UC Santa Cruz in 2013.