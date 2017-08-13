Viewpoint: Treat Our Town Like Your Home

The combination of high real estate prices, low interest rates has intensified the pace of construction nationwide and, specifically, on spec homes in our town.

A single construction project puts stresses on the immediate neighbors and streets. There is no way around it. There is hammering and cutting and noise and beeping, lots of beeping.

The new hot trend in 2,000-sq.-ft. basements means more trucks and digging. How much stress is felt by neighbors depends directly on how professional and respectful the owner, contractor and his construction crew and/or subcontractors act.

Contractors who are hired by residents truly understand the beauty of our neighborhoods are generally more courteous. For interim owners, the neighborhood is just a place to put their product, get paid, get out and on to the next one.

Disrespectful and unprofessional contractors and crews do things like block streets, destroy the sidewalk, leave trash everywhere, go off the haul routes, work late, place dumpsters in obstructive spots (without warning signs), play loud music and idle their equipment for hours.

Imagine one site like this and then multiply it by the number of construction projects you see in your neighborhood, and you get an idea of the level of disruption we have come to expect. This week, I saw a construction subcontractor peeing on a neighbor’s wall because the porta-potty was being cleaned.