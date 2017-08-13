PCH Water Main Break in Pacific Palisades Causes Hillside Slide

A broken water main reduced the flow of traffic on Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades on Saturday, authorities and City News Service said.

The break was reported at about 5:20 p.m. when water began filling the northbound and southbound lanes of Pacific Coast Highway at Coastline Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. Northbound lanes were flooded.

The water caused part of the hillside to slide onto the roadway at about 5:40 p.m. , the CHP said.

A SigAlert was issued about 6 p.m. and the water main was shut off at 6:37 p.m. leaving standing water and debris in lanes, the CHP said.