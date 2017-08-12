Prepare for a Solar Eclipse, Pacific Palisades!

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

Latecomers to the total solar eclipse party may have to pay through the nose for a space in the approxi- mately 65-mile-wide path of totality, which will slide from Oregon to South Carolina this month.

Hotels and campsites began filling a year ago, but as of last week, some spaces were still available in certain areas. For example, during the weekend of Aug. 18-21, prime locations like the Oregon Solarfest in Madras still had 5-day packages for campsites, RV spaces, and glamping, ranging from $150 in your own tent to $1,449 glamping set-ups.

Only a few hotel rooms in or near Bend, Oregon, which is just south of the path of totality, were also available last week, although prices had ballooned to $429-$975 per night instead of the normal $55-259 per night, while Madras offered Airbnb options ranging from $150-177 per night for tent camping to homes renting for $1,100-$4,000 per night.

The eclipse will begin August 21 at 10:15 a.m. on the coast of Oregon and move across the state within 12 minutes, eventually cross- ing the country and ending near Charleston, South Carolina, at 2:48 p.m. Eastern time. The next total eclipse, which occurs when the moon moves fully between the Earth and sun, will not happen in the western United States until 2045. The last total solar eclipse in the U.S. occurred in 1979. Unfortunately, Oregon and some of the other states in the path of totality have substantial rural areas that were not designed to be inundated by masses of people. In Oregon specifically, the best viewing is likely to be far from the cloudy coast in the sunnier and more rural eastern side of the state, which has country roads unequipped to handle a heavy influx of traffic.