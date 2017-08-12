PaliHi’s Anthony Spencer Wins Gold at Maccabiah Games

Basketball competition (15-16-year-olds). “It was great representing the U.S.A.,” Spencer said.

The Games are open to Jewish athletes from around the world, and all Israeli citizens, regardless of their religion, are allowed to compete. This year a record 10,000 athletes competed in 45 sports, making this the third-largest sporting competition in the world, after the Olympics and the FIFA World Cup.

One hundred teenagers were invited to try out for the basketball team, and only 12 players were selected from New York, New Jersey, Alabama, Florida and Southern California.

With head coach Brian Schiff, the team flew into Israel on June 26. “We had practice and did some touring,” Spencer said.

The team’s first game against Australia on July 10 was a blowout win with a 65- point spread. “We played pretty well,” said Spencer, a 5-11 point guard, who was the youngest player on the team.

The U.S.A. also made short work of Canada, winning by 30 points. The next game against Israel was the closest any opponent came, but U.S.A. still won by nine points.

After that, the talented Americans beat Mexico by 60 points and Argentina by 30 points, before defeating Argentina again, 53-33, in the gold-medal game.