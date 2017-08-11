Palisades Swimmers Make the Cut at Junior Olympics

It’s tough to make the time standard to swim at the Junior Olympics. It’s even tougher to qualify for Zone Championships. Then, a swimmer has to compete at first Sectionals and then Futures before advancing to the Junior Nationals. But one Westside Aquatics swimmer, Claire McLean, 12, came a step closer to the national competition by making a Futures cut and taking first in the 100 freestyle (59.32) at the Junior Olympic Championships in Santa Clarita the end of July.

The talented swimmer, who trains at the Palisades High School pool, also won the 50 free (27.53) and 200 free (2:10.15), and finished second in the individual medley (2:31.58), fourth in the 50 breaststroke (37.43) and fifth in the 100 breast (1:22.40).

Making Sectional cuts were Therese Enriquez (11-12) in the 100 freestyle (1:01.68), which was good enough for second, and Riley Griffis (15 and over) who swam the 400 freestyle in 4:20.07 and finished 12th.

Palisadians Lily Neumann and Nathalia Wyss also made sectional cuts.

Neumann (11-12 girls) qualified in the 100 free with a time of 1:01.78, taking third. She also placed first in the 50 backstroke (32.41), second in the 100 back (1:10.05) and third in three events: the 200 free (2:14.31), the 50 butterfly (31.12) and the 50 free (28.54).