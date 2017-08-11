PaliHi Wrestlers Win at Summer Tourneys

By Sue Pascoe

While most high school athletes have had the summer off, the Palisades High School wrestling team has been doubling down.

Outside the PaliHi gym last week, Coach Aldo Juliano was overseeing a conditioning session, which included having most of his wrestlers carry 45-pound weights as they circled the asphalt basketball courts.

“Some of the smaller guys were carrying 25 and 35 pounds,” Juliano said, “but ‘Peanut’ Aaron Galef always carries 45 pounds. He never slacks and keeps up with the biggest guys.” Galef wrestled at 120 pounds last season.

Even though the wrestlers were sweating in the hot sun, there were lots of smiles, laughs and a feeling of camaraderie.

“We have been practicing five days a week as a team this summer,” said Juliano, the new head coach. “We wrestle two days, lift two days and spend one day on conditioning.”

Juliano has been a mainstay for wrestlers since the sport came to the high school in 2011.

He was the assistant coach under Randy Aguirre, who died of a brain tumor in 2015. Juliano was tasked with not only handling his own grief, but the emotions of his ath- letes. It was up to him to keep morale up and ensure the program continued.