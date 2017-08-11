Pacific Palisades Heard About Town: ‘No Hot Food’ Zone in New Movie Theatre

Sunset Beautification

If somebody wants to tackle a challenging and worthwhile beautification project, how about focusing on the ugly, overgrown median on the south side of Sunset starting just past Allenford and stretching up to Old Ranch Road (adjacent to Paul Revere)? This eyesore is jarring along a designated “scenic highway.”

Two Town Treasures

We were delighted to read Grace Hiney’s review of the Golden Bull in your July 26 issue. Both she and the Golden Bull are cherished links to another time in the Palisades: a place where life was a bit calmer, restaurants more personal, and reviewers less snarky. Bravo! (And by the way, we have friends who will drive across town just for an evening at the Golden Bull!)

Keep Firewood on Temescal

Getting our firewood along Temescal Canyon Road is something I have been doing so for more than 50 years. It is convenient, economical and teaches recycling instead of dumping. If people are bothered by the wood stacked on the sidewalk, they should simply walk or ride their bike on the other side of the street! Some of us can’t afford to buy firewood, so don’t ban it on Temescal.

Fence Off the Wood

Seems like the city could fence off a small area along Temescal, away from the sidewalk, and allow cut wood to be dumped. I agree that it is a mess sometimes (like on August 2), but this is a good way to recycle. Just have a curb cut to allow access by light trucks. Several woodworkers I know (myself included) pick up wood from the site and re-purpose it to make furniture, bowls, platters, goblets, etc. Also, local Boy Scouts need free wood for camp-out fires.

Gelson’s Butchers Are Great

Not many people may know this, but the people who work in Gelson’s meat department are “old-style” butchers. If you need a specific cut of meat, they’ll do it for you—and they know what they’re doing. Any time I’m making a specialty dish such as beef roulades, they are happy to accommodate my request. We’re lucky to have this service in town.

‘No Hot Food’ Zone

Here’s my early request for the owners of the movie theater coming to Swarthmore next year: Please don’t allow hot foods to be served in two of the five screening rooms. I really don’t want to have people eating a smelly dinner next to me as I’m trying to enjoy the movie.

