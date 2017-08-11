Harry Potter Opens Movies in the Park in Pacific Palisades

Under an almost full moon, nearly 400 people attended the free screening of “Harry Potter” and the Prisoner of Azkaban on Saturday night at the Field of Dreams at the Palisades Recreation Center.

As the 14th Movies in the Park season got underway, Rec Center employees cooked hot dogs, which were free to moviegoers and sponsored by Mike Skinner, a past Citizen of the Year. UCLA mini footballs and Gelson’s reusable shopping bags were also given away.

Sponsors this year are the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club, SEIA, Botham Plumbing and Heating, Gelson’s, realtor Dan Urbach, the Optimist Club, Kehillat Israel, Jody Fine Estates, Marc Michel Eyewear Studio and Maria Elena Tapia, DDS.

Movie sponsors are still sought for this Saturday’s film, the 1989 Disney-animated “The Little Mermaid,” and also for the Aug. 26 movie, the 1991 Disney-animated “Beauty and the Beast.” Call Marilyn at the Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce office (310) 459-7963.

Attendees are reminded that alcohol, smoking, stick chairs and pets are not allowed. Showtime is dusk.