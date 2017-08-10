Topanga Canyon Docent Applicants Sought

Volunteers are needed to become Topanga Canyon Docents (TCD), who will lead hikes, staff the visitor center and walk the trails as ambassadors of nature to provide information to hikers.

The classroom and in-the-field training, which runs September 9 through November 12, takes place every other weekend on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Trippet Ranch Visitor Center in Topanga State Park.

Additionally, five docent-led interpretive walks are on the alternate weekends, on Sunday mornings from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (September 17, October 1, 15, 29 and November 12). Membership in TCD includes additional hikes, potluck gatherings, trips, enrichment seminars and educational workshops.

The training-course fee of $100 includes a one-year membership. This program is taught by highly respected educators and professional naturalists from local colleges, museums and conservation-based institutions.

Checks may be made payable to Topanga Canyon Docents and mailed to 2558 Burson Rd., Topanga, CA 90290, with a self-addressed stamped envelope. Registration must be received by September 2 in order to receive a parking pass, map and other information.

Visit topangacanyondocents.org, email info@topangacanyondocents.org or call Karin at (310) 455-3143.