Barricaded Suspect in Pacific Palisades Starts Shooting at LAPD

A man barricaded himself at 1691 Alta Mura Road in the northern Riviera neighborhood of Pacific Palisades early Thursday morning and began firing at police shortly after 7 a.m. during a standoff. No injuries have been reported.

According to ABC7 and police, the standoff began shortly after midnight after an incident between the man and a woman who were in a relationship together. After the altercation, the woman called police.

At approximately 5:39 a.m., the intersection of Alta Mura Road and Casale Road were closed as LAPD and a helicopter arrived on scene, according to Palisades Patrol. Shots were fired by the barricaded suspect at approximately 7:07 a.m. LAPD SWAT arrived on scene and deployed tear gas.

More information will be provided as it becomes available. 

Media gathers at scene of a barricaded suspect who began shooting in Pacific Palisades on Aug. 10, 2017. Credit: Palisades Patrol

Media gathers at the scene of a barricaded suspect who began shooting in Pacific Palisades on Aug. 10, 2017. Many were seen wearing face masks after tear gas was deployed. Credit: Palisades Patrol

Credit: Palisades Patrol

Credit: Palisades Patrol

Credit: Palisades Patrol

Credit: Palisades Patrol

Author: Matt Sanderson

