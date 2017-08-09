Palisades’ Academy of Technology, Art and Music Summer Campers Learn How to Make 3D Video Games

Anthony Wamble, founder of the Academy of Technology, Art and Music (ATAM) in Pacific Palisades, provides a look into his summer camp classroom last week as kids were learning how to make three-dimensional video games using Unity software.

Wamble founded ATAM in 2012. He was an art director before becoming an educational technologist and teacher who taught technology and music for over 15 years in private schools and homes from Beverly Hills to Pacific Palisades.

For more information, visit http://www.atampalisades.com/#atam.