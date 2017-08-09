Pacific Palisades’ Michael Edlen Ranks Among Nation’s Top Realtors

Michael Edlen, a sales associate affiliated with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage’s Pacific Palisades office, ranked among the nation’s top real estate professionals based on sales volume, according to REAL Trends.

Edlen had more than $83 million in sales volume in 2016. That gave him a ranking of 183 out of 250 agents and he was added as a member of “The Thousand Top Real Estate Professionals,” a national award ranking sponsored by REAL Trends.

Additionally, the Pacific Palisades resident was named for the 16th consecutive year to the Society of Excellence, Coldwell Banker NRT’s highest award to its top sales professionals.

Nationwide, Edlen is ranked in the top one-half of one percent of the more than 1.1 million realtors nationwide.

“Michael has consistently been among our top agents for almost two decades and truly deserves to be recognized among the country’s elite real estate professionals,” said Robert Foster, president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Greater Los Angeles. “He has consistently used his extensive experience and knowledge for the benefit of his various clients. Michael has worked hard for this title of remarkable distinction.”

Edlen has ranked in the Top 10 at Coldwell Banker nationwide three times, has been among the Top 80 of more than 100,000 Coldwell Banker agents internationally and has consistently been in the Top 20 of Coldwell Banker Greater Los Angeles area agents.