Visiting Artist in Pacific Palisades Commemorates Birthday with ‘Toon

By Laura Abruscato

Contributing Writer

When artist Peter Pereira and his wife Kay came to Pacific Palisades to celebrate her aunt Stella Staley’s 96th birthday, he thought he would do something special to mark the occasion.

After dining at Cathay Palisades on Antioch, Pereira created one of his “real toons” featuring the restaurant’s façade in the first panel; Kay, Staley and caretaker Gloria in the second; and a playful joke about Stella’s birthday in the third panel, joined by the front page of the March 15 issue of the Palisades News that showed actor Keanu Reeves throwing out the first pitch at PPBA’s Opening Day ceremonies.

Staley is a longtime Palisades resident who, along with her late husband Ed, raised four children: Linda, Craig, Cheryl and Eddy. She is a USC graduate who taught at Santa Monica High School for 40 years.

Pereira, originally from New York and now teaching art at the Old School Square Creative Arts School in Delray Beach, Florida, publishes his Comic Book Realities series in New York’s West Side Spirit, Our Town and Downtowner, as well as the Delray Newspaper.

He began his career as a painter and illustrator and uses photography and sketching to create his narratives.

“I know almost everybody that I publish [in my comics]. People just glow when they see they’ve become a comic book character,” Pereira said.

Having worked in numerous art forms, including oil and mixed media, performance art, fashion, theater, music, sculpture and textile, Pereira has also done large art installations such as his “tree-wrapping” project, for his Trees of Life sculpture and multimedia installation series.