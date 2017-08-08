Exercise Discussion Scheduled For Palisades Seniors

The Palisades Alliance for Seniors program on Monday, August 14, at the Palisades Library will address what the American College of Sports Medicine recommends for exercise by seniors, including golf, yoga, weight training and walking— and its benefits and limitations.

The speaker will be Dr. George Salem of the USC Department of Biokinesiology and Physical Therapy, where he teaches courses in anatomy, biomechanics, connective-tissue adaptation and resistance-exercise science. This program recognizes the importance of exercise and activity interventions in improving health and life-quality across the lifespan.

The free program in the library’s community room will run from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Attendees are invited to stay afterward and socialize.

Palisades Alliance, in conjunction with the Palisades Library, offers programs of interest to seniors, usually on the send and fourth Monday of every month.