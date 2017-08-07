UCLA Health Center in Santa Monica Receives Stroke Designation

UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica has been certified as a Primary Stroke Center. That designation was awarded in June by The Joint Commission, after a successful site visit in March.

This means paramedics will bring in suspected stroke patients to the hospital’s Nethercutt Emergency Center for further diagnostic assessment and treatment.

The Joint Commission surveyor conducting the March 24 site visit at the hospital had an unexpected opportunity to observe the stroke team’s response in real time.

Soon after the site visit began, Pamela Nye, Santa Monica’s programing coordinator, and other stroke team members were summoned by pager to two separate “code strokes”— one in the Intensive Care Unit, the other in the Nethercutt ER.

“The teams performed flawlessly,” Nye said. “The surveyor was able to view our people and protocols in real-life situations.” The surveyor later told Nye that in all her years conducting site visits, she had never been in a hospital where two codes occurred so soon after a survey started.

“Our team members knew exactly what to do and executed our protocols perfectly,” said Nye. “I was so proud.”

Nye, a Pacific Palisades resident, said the process for becoming a certified center takes months of planning and preparation by a core stroke team, supported by a multidisciplinary team of physicians, nurses, therapists and other health professionals.

Nye, Dr. Doojin Kim and Dr. Wally Ghurabi, medical director of emergency services, constitute UCLA-Santa Monica’s core team. “We are extremely proud to have earned this designation and look forward to serving our community with state-of-the-art stroke care,” said Kim, medical director of the hospital’s stroke program.