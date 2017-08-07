Riviera, Bel-Air Country Clubs Host U.S. Amateur

By Sue Pascoe

The 117th U.S. Amateur Golf Championship will be held at the Riviera and Bel-Air Country Clubs August 14-20.

“Bringing the USGA’s oldest championship to Southern California for the first time since 1976 at two of the nation’s most prominent [golf courses] is richly rewarding,” said Stuart Francis, USGA Championship Committee chairman. “The U.S. Amateur and its iconic Havemeyer Trophy, given to the champion, are held in the highest esteem by amateurs across the country and the world. Our entry numbers reflect that significance.”

A total of 7,149 amateurs, whose handicap index did not exceed 2.4, each paid $175 in order to try to qualify for the tournament. There is no age limit on who may enter.

Sixty-four players had exemptions into the tournament and the rest of the 312-player field will be filled through tournaments held at 100 sites across the U.S., in Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico, through July 25.

The Amateur tournament is usually won by players in their late teens or early twenties who are working towards a career as a golf professional. Before World War II, more top-level golfers chose to remain amateur, and the average age of the U.S. Amateur champions was higher.

This might bode well for Pepperdine junior Sahith Theegala, who won the Genesis Open Collegiate Showcase at Riviera in February, shooting a 69, which allowed him to play in the tournament.

At the end of 36 holes, Theegala was tied for 40th at 2-under 140 with Phil Mickelson (who has won five major championships) and J.B. Holmes (a four-time PGA Tour winner). Theegala and Mickelson had identical opening rounds of 67-73.

Theegala finished the tournament by tying six other players for 49th, including Sergio Garcia and Sam Saunders.

Theegala was a quarterfinalist in the Amateur last year, which earned him an automatic entry this year.

El Cajon’s Joey Vrzich, an incoming freshman on the University of Nevada golf team, qualified for the Amateur for the first time by winning a qualifier in Genoa, Nevada on July 10.

Also earning exemptions were 2016 runner-up Brad Dalke, a senior at the University of Oklahoma; University of Texas senior Scottie Scheffler, who was the low amateur in the U.S. Open at Erin Hills, tying for 27th place; University of Southern California players Sean Crocker, who was a semifinalist in 2015, and Jonah Texeira, who was a semifinalist in 2016; and UC Berkeley’s Collin Morikawa, who won the 2017 NCAA individual title.