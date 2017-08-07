Recent Pacific Palisades College Graduates

Nicholas Steinfeld, son of Jake and Tracy Steinfeld, is a 2017 graduate of Bucknell University, where he was also a member of the lacrosse team. The local resident, whose father is a former honorary mayor of Pacific Palisades, attended Brentwood School.

Matthew Bailey, a graduate of Harvard-Westlake School, received a bachelor of arts degree at Colgate University in May. Bailey, who majored in environmental studies, also earned the Dean’s Award with Distinction and the Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence in the 2016 fall term. Juliette Favat graduated from the University of Vermont with a bachelor’s degree in studio art. She was one of the 3,228 graduates recognized during the May 21 ceremonies. Allie Newman was awarded a bachelor of science degree in education from the University of Alabama during ceremonies held May 5-7, in Tuscaloosa. Sydney Title graduated with a B.S. degree in marketing communication from Emerson College on May 14. About 975 bachelor’s degrees and 270 master’s degrees were conferred during the ceremonies held in Boston. Molly Ross graduated from Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota, with a bachelor’s degree in environmental and French and Francophone studies. She is the daughter of Peter Ross of Santa Monica and Claudia Ross of Pacific Palisades. Katherine Brody graduated from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, with a B.S. degree in civil engineering. Of the nearly 1,500 graduates at Lehigh, degree recipients came from 41 states and 38 countries, majoring in 94 different areas. Arianna Du Manoir graduated from Hofstra University in May with a bachelor’s of science degree in video/television and business.