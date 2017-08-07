Palisades News Letters: Task Force Weighs In

(Editor’s note: The News received several calls and letters regarding the June 21 editorial, “Homeless Mentally Ill Need Dedicated Help”).

Thank you for your June 21 editorial, which brought an important issue to the community’s attention. The Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness (PPTFH) strongly agrees that it’s time to address the challenges related to service-resistant homeless people.

These individuals are, paradoxically, both the most in need of assistance and the most difficult to help. In addition to the resistance from mentally ill homeless people themselves, Los Angeles is currently under injunctions, and the law prohibits legal action being taken unless extraordinary circumstances can be proven beyond a doubt.

Despite these barriers, PPTFH has made our service-resistant and chronically homeless people a top priority, and is taking concrete steps to help. Our goal is not to simply remove or jail the mentally ill person, but instead to provide adequate and sustainable assistance to make meaningful change in their lives.

Even with these resources, getting help for a single, service-resistant, mentally ill person is a significant undertaking that requires the investment of many months and the proactive coordination of law enforcement, The People Concern and social service agencies. In the 18 months since we started, 44 percent of the homeless we’ve engaged are now off the streets.

Many were service-resistant at first, but there are significant successes. Last May, PPTFH was finally able to help a young woman with severe mental-health problems return to her home in Norway. This required months of research, concentrated effort and cooperation among over a dozen individuals and agencies, and—importantly— a loving family that was willing to assume responsibility for their daughter.