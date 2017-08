According to LAPD Watch Commander Lieutenant Rome, a 28-year-old male, described as 6’0″ and about 150 pounds, attempted to take a cell phone from a woman who was walking with a family member at Temescal Canyon Park on Saturday, Aug. 5, around 3:25 p.m.

The victim struggled with the man and managed to hold onto her phone. She called 911. The police arrived and the man was arrested for attempted robbery. He is currently in custody.