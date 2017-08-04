Viewpoint: Losing Gracefully Is an Art to be Learned

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

In my spare time, I enjoy refereeing soccer at the little-kid level and on the high school level and in between. But one incident that happened this past spring keeps reverberating in my head.

It was a U12 girls championship game at a recreational league in Mar Vista. Team A had a hand ball just outside the box in the first half and Team B used that as an opportunity to score. About 10 minutes later, Team B scored when a player timed a pass that allowed her to score. The opposing coach started shouting “off-sides,” but it wasn’t—if you know the rule.

At the end of the match the score was tied 1-1 and it went to penalty kicks. Team A made three penalty kicks; Team B didn’t make any. Team B lost.

One of the Team B players, and her mother, came up to me as I was leaving. “That was offside!” the girl screamed. “We should have won.” I tried to explain the off-side rule to her, but she didn’t want to hear it. She just wanted me to reverse a decision, so they could be champions.

“I hate soccer. You made this awful for me. I never want to play again!” the young girl said, as she started sobbing. Her mother hugged her, while aiming her glares at me.

I’d like to say that this reaction by the mother (and her daughter) is unusual, but it’s not. The parents in club soccer, where they pay lots of money in hopes that their child will earn a college scholarship, also do not take losses lightly. But then, we’re a nation that does not like to lose. I get that; I’m a fierce competitor, even in Scrabble against my 86-year-old mother. I don’t like to lose—ever, in any game—and life is a game.