Palisadian Lisa Nehus Saxon Featured in L.A. Daily News

Former L.A. Dodgers beat writer Lisa Nehus Saxon spoke on Vin Scully’s behalf at the Baseball Reliquary’s Shrine of the Eternals on July 16 at the Pasadena Central Library. A story about Saxon, “Nehus Saxon Paved Way for Female Sports Writers,” was featured in the L.A. Daily News on Sunday, July 16.

Saxon recalled the time that Scully gave her career-affirming advice when she was at a low point in her life. At the time, she was one of three women who were at the forefront of covering baseball and had just been publicly humiliated in the Cincinnati press box. Scully told her to “be the best version of yourself. Find your own authentic voice.”