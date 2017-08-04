Palisades AYSO Team Plays in Gothia Cup

For one lucky AYSO U11 Boys team, thevenuewasremarkablydifferent. Instead of playing on the well-worn Barrington Fields in Brentwood, they played their first international tournament, the Gothia Cup 2017, in Goteborg, Sweden.

Coached by two Palisadians—attorney Mychal Wilson and three-time Academy Award-winner Swedish sound designer Paul Ottosson—the AYSO team was one of 129 teams from 28 countries participating.

Representing Region 69, the players in- cluded Moses Wilson, Braun Levi, Nolan Miller, Theo Ottosson, Jackson Hubbard, Tess Hubbard, Myles Elder and Theo Nydes. Two other players dropped out just before the tournament started, leaving this group just one substitute in the 7 vs. 7 game format.

They lost their first game, 4-0, against Makati FC of the Phillipines on Monday, July 17. It was a tough loss against “a well-oiled team,” Wilson said.

Next up was “an exciting 4-2 loss against Bk Moosens,” one of Goteborg’s oldest youth club teams, Wilson said.