PaliHi’s New Budget Reaches $32.4 Million

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

Palisades Charter High School’s new $32.4 million budget is almost $600,000 more than last school year’s, in part due to increases in both retirement benefits and transportation costs, according to Greg Wood, PaliHi’s chief business officer.

Increased costs for retirement and health benefits are a problem statewide that will be growing substantially each year.

For example, over the next three years, these benefits for PaliHi’s retired faculty, staff and administrators are estimated to rise about 58.7 percent from $2.2 million last school year for both the California State Teachers’ Retirement System (STRS) and the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (PERS) to almost $3.5 million in 2019-20, according to the new budget.

“We’re hoping that something comes in and changes the course of this, but we can’t expectthat,” Wood said. “We’re not going to assume anyone is going to rescue us, but it would be a great relief if some other al- ternative plan is put together.”

Los Angeles Unified School District has a much greater problem with these growing benefit costs, in large part because unlike PaliHi, which has a high and steady enrollment, the district anticipates reduced student populations and consequently reduced funding in coming years.