PaliHi Math Pass Rates Improving

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

The mathematics pass rates at Palisades Charter High School have steadily improved during the last four years as the school worked to enhance a program that had been handing out a D or F to nearly one in three students.

In the fall of 2016, the rate of math stu- dents garnering a D or F had dropped to 16.9 percent (497 students) of 2,936 students enrolled, while about 83 percent of students passed with an A, B or C. The figures reflect regular yearly improvements since the fall of 2013, when 770 or 30.9 percent of 2,492 students were awarded a D or F in their math classes, according to math department figures provided by Jeff Hartman, Pali’s director of academic planning and guidance services.

To improve the pass rates, the school had a multi-pronged approach, according to the school. New textbooks were bought for some classes, invested in support software like IXL, reduced class size in key courses like Algebra 1, and hired new personnel, including an instructional coach to improve math teacher practices. Pali also redesigned certain classes to slow content delivery to provide struggling students more support, in part because some students, who come from varied middle schools throughout the city, arrive without the needed skills for al- gebra, the entry-level math class.

In addition, Monica Ianessa, Pali’s director of curriculum and instruction, said, “We have been reflective on student survey data that has tracked elevated math anxiety. We have support systems such as TVN and Fuerza Unida that help increase awareness among students of color of the math sup- ports available on campus such as office hours, tutoring and Math Lab.”

The efforts have paid off, according to statistics provided by Pali’s math department. In the fall of 2014, pass rates im- proved with 662 students (26.1 percent) out of 2,537 receiving Ds or Fs, while 73.9 passed with an A, B or C. The following fall continued the upward trend with 491 (19.3 percent) of 2, 550 students getting a D or F, while 80.7 percent earned an A, B, or C.

The various Algebra 1 and 2 classes saw some of the most significant improvements since pass rates were particularly low in this group of classes. In the fall of this school year, 79.7 percent enrolled in the varied algebra 1 and 2 classes earned an A, B or C, while 20.3 percent garnered a D or F. Three years before in 2013, only 67.3 passed these classes with an A, B or C, while about 32.7 percent received a D or F.

To help struggling students, a class series was created that breaks up Algebra 1 into three semesters, so students who enter Pali with fewer math skills can both improve their pre-algebra skills and also learn Algebra 1. These classes have some of Pali’s highest fail rates. In 2014, 57 percent of students in the first of the three courses received a D or F, but two years later in 2016, that percentage was almost halved, to 31 percent receiving a D or F.