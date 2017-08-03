Viewpoint: Earthquakes Give No Warning

I knew that “The Big One” was coming. However, I was never fazed by the fact that we were overdue for a massive earthquake because I had never experienced one that large.

Instead, what really scared me were tornadoes, blizzards and hurricanes. Although people usually had warnings about these natural disasters, I couldn’t understand why people would live in places where they occurred.

Then, on November 14, 2016 at 12:02 a.m., I learned exactly why knowing what’s coming is so much better than being in the dark.

I was in my third month of traveling around New Zealand and had been in its capital, Wellington, for a few weeks. Just as I was about to drift off to sleep, my bed started to shake. I mumbled at the cat sharing my bed to stop scratching himself, thinking he was causing the movement. After a few moments, I realized that the cat wasn’t moving and I sat up, confused.

I looked at the cat, he looked at me, and then he dove under the bed as the trembling turned into a slow roll. I jumped out of bed and made my precarious way to the door as I had been trained to do. As the house continued to move under me I stood in the door frame, my body braced, hoping the house wasn’t about to collapse.