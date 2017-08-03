Rivera Brothers of Pacific Palisades Win Silver at Maccabi Games

Brothers Nick, Luke and Jake Rivera played on the USA Ice Hockey team at the 2017 Maccabiah Games, and competed for a gold medal on July 14 at Pais Arena Jerusalem in Israel.

The team lost to Canada 7-2 in the finals, but the score belies the close match. At the start of the third period, the score was 4-2, and a USA win was still within reach.

In the preliminary rounds, the Americans won three games and lost only to Canada, 3-2 in overtime.

Palisadian Dana Rivera wrote on her Facebook page: “USA got the silver, but what I got was a treasured memory. My three sons make me the proudest mama. Thank you Jake, Luke and Nicky.”

Greg Gardner, an assistant coach at Mercyhurst and a former star player at Niagara, coached a team that featured 20 NCAA players, including nine from Division I.

“We have a strong mix of players from California and from out East; it’s been an easy transition for all of us because of their NCAA backgrounds,” Gardner said in an online interview.

“They were well coached before training camp even began, which allowed for the template of our systems and game plan to be implemented quickly,” Gardner noted.

Jake Rivera, a left wing, played for SUNY Potsdam before joining the Knoxville Ice Bears in the Southern Professional Hockey minor league this past season. He scored 16 goals in 48 games and was credited with eight assists. In Israel, he served as captain for the U.S. team and was affectionately called “Big Daddy.”