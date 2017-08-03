Palisades News Letters: Thanks to the Optimists

Thank you so much for selecting Better Angels as a 2017 Pacific Palisades Optimist Club grant recipient. We could not be more grateful! Our students took the official ACT a few weeks ago and are anxiously awaiting their scores. We look forward to their improvement. We also just hosted our Welcome Workshop this past weekend, where nearly 50 students and parents joined us for an all- day workshop on college applications. All this was made possible by the Optimist Club. Thank you, with gratitude.

Momo Sugawara

(This letter was sent to the Optimists and forwarded to the News. Momo Sugawara was a salutatorian at Palisades High School and graduated from Yale in 2004, where she was a Robert C. Byrd Scholar. After receiving a degree from UCLA Law School, she started Wise World Prep, a college prep company, with Wes Hill [Harvard, 1994]. Visit: wiseworldprep.com. The two then expanded their services to low-income students through the nonprofit Better Angels, which helps college-bound students at PaliHi with college prep.)