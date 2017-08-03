Palisades News Letters: Great New Evening Venue

The thing I liked most about the new concert/fireworks location on and near the baseball diamond at Palisades High School was the area with the small stage surrounded by food trucks that formed a great food court.

Bands were good and the table decorations were brought over from the VIP lunch for the tables and chairs placed near the food trucks, making it a comfortable place for people to sit. Many stayed there and watched the fireworks from that location. I was one of them and it was spectacular!

Thanks to Daphne Gronich, Natalie McAdams, Rich Wilken and Keith Turner for putting everything together at the new location. I am already looking forward to next year.

Kathleen Jensen