Gary Greene & Barristers Perform in Washington, D.C.

The Big Band of Barristers, who have donated their time in the past for a fundraiser for PAPA (Palisades Americanism Parade Association), traveled to Washington, D.C. recently, where they performed in the Great Hall of the Library of Congress.

The 18-member band, led by Gary Greene, played classics from the Golden Era of the Big Bands. The band’s members are all attorneys, judges or clerks. Green was asked once why these talented musicians went into law because many had attended conservatories or music school before turning to law. The answer given was universal: “I want to make a living.”