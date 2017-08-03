City Unveils Plan to Stabilize the Asilomar Bluffs

The Asilomar Bluffs have presented a challenging problem since 1958, when two landslides extending from the street to the ocean, at 60 and 85 feet deep, were identified.

The Northridge earthquake in 1994, and major flooding in 2005, helped create an increase in slide movement below Asilomar Boulevard (between El Medio and Almar).

Residents along Asilomar and in Tahitian Terrace and Palisades Bowl (two mobile home parks located below the bluffs) listened to a presentation on July 12 by the City of Los Angeles Bureau of Engineering at the Palisades Library to discuss the Asilomar Boulevard Street Stabilization plan.

A major problem in dealing with the hill and landslide is the fact that the property has three owners: L.A. City, Eddie Biggs (owner of Palisades Bowl) and John McDonald (owner of Tahitian Terrace).

The city owns the top section—Asilomar Boulevard and the Bluffs Park. The remaining hillside, including the now-in-ruins Puerto Del Mar access road, is privately owned.

Three de-watering wells are currently being installed 140 feet under Asilomar, between Wynola and Almar. The goal is to pump groundwater to the sewer system, thus reducing the potential for more slide movement. This part of the project should be completed by October.

But that is only a Band-Aid for a broad hillside that needs more drastic intervention. At a meeting hosted by the city a year ago, several proposed methods were introduced to stabilize Asilomar: a wall with tiebacks; a two-tiered wall with tiebacks; large 10-ft. diameter concrete poles; a soil-nail wall and deep-soil cement-mixed columns.

At the July 12 meeting, a city official announced that the city has decided on deep-soil mixing (DSM). This method involves digging holes that are three feet wide, but do not remove the dirt. Rather, the soil is loosened and then concrete is added. The soil and concrete are mixed, creating a solid column. The process is then repeated along the area of the slide.

Richard Louie, the project manager for the Department of Engineering, explained the choice.