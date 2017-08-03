AYSO Region 69 Signups Underway; Two New Programs Offered

AYSO Region 69 registration is underway in Pacific Palisades. The program is open for all players born between 1999-2014.

One of AYSO’s most famous players is Landon Donovan, who joined an AYSO team at age 5 and kept playing with AYSO until he was 14.

“The beauty of AYSO was that you had kids from all walks of life who just wanted to be active and run around and play soccer,” said Donovan, U.S. Men’s leading goal scorer. “I started playing club soccer at the age of 10 but I wanted to continue playing AYSO because I enjoyed the camaraderie and the ability to just play for the love of the game.”

In that same interview with an AYSO writer, Donovan said: “One of my biggest pet peeves is youth team coaches who take winning too seriously. This has always bothered me, and I always tell coaches to forget about winning with young players. They need to create an environment where the kids enjoy playing and are developing their soccer skills. Winning should never be a priority.”

In AYSO, players get to play at least three- fourths of a game: a core philosophy is “Everyone plays.” By contrast, some club players practice with the team, but when it comes game time, they sit on the bench. AYSO believes that only when someone is actually in a game situation does that player take his/her skills to a new level. The emphasis in AYSO is on exercise, sportsmanship and friendships; this organization doesn’t make the game a job, stressing kids out and making them feel like they want to quit. Those who register early with AYSO are guaranteed a place on a team and for those kids born 2010 to 2013, there is one reciprocal friend request per player (making carpools easier).