The Terraplanes were happy to be part of the Palisades Rocks the Fourth concert. We have only positive remarks about the evening. Everything ran really smoothly, everything sounded great, and everyone was great to work with.

One of our guitarists works with companies which set up events like that and charge six figures or more, and he says the Fourth event was run better than a lot of those!

Thanks to Keith Turner and his volunteer staff for organizing such a great show!

Tom Hofer