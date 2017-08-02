Palisades Crime: 2 Stolen Cars and ID’d Female Suspect Sought in Package Theft

The following Aug. 1, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

GTA

700 El Medio, 7/28/17 btwn 2:30 PM and 3 PM . The suspect took victim’s vehicle using key left in the truck.

Pacific Coast Hwy/Sunset, 7/30/17 btwn 2 PM and 3 PM . The suspect took victim's vehicle using key left in the car.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

1300 Avenida De Cortez, btwn 7/26/17 at 8 PM and 7/27/17 at 8:30 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took money and sunglasses.

18000 Sandy Cape Dr, btwn 7/30/17 at 9 PM and 7/31/17 at 7:20 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a briefcase and a surgical loop.

14700 Whitfield, btwn 7/25/17 at 6 PM and 7/26/17 at 10 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a watch.

BURGLARY

800 Brooktree Rd, 7/27/17 btwn 12 PM and 2:45 PM . The suspects (#1-2 male, NFD) entered victim’s home through a window and took a purse.

17800 Tramonto, btwn 7/26/17 at 12 PM and 7/30/17 at 9:30 AM. The suspect smashed a glass door to enter victim's home. It was unknown what property was stolen at the time of the report.

THEFT

16700 Livorno, 7/28/17 at 10:30 PM. The suspect (female Hispanic, black hair, 5’6″ 130 lb, 20 years, driving a dark blue 4dr Nissan Altima) took a package from victim’s front porch.