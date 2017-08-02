Palisades Cares to Hold Back-to-School Drive

Items may be dropped off at American Legion Post 283, Regal Cleaners, CVS, the Palisades-Malibu YMCA, the Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce and Vittorios. We encourage you to shop locally for your supplies and to have your children participate in the purchase decisions.

School on Wheels also has many tutoring opportunities for ages 12 and older. After working the backpack drive last year, a Palisades High School student became a tutor and also started a School on Wheels club at PaliHi.

Volunteers from the club are decorating the collection boxes. Middle school volunteers are picking up the donations and taking them to School on Wheels. For more information, visit schoolonwheels.org.

For more information, contact Marie Steckmest by email info@palisadescares.org.