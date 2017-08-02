Palisades Cares to Hold Back-to-School Drive

The following announcement was submitted by Palisades Cares:
Palisades Cares annual back-to-school gathering of supplies for School on Wheels is being held through August 12. School on Wheels is a Los Angeles nonprofit that provides one-on-one weekly tutoring for homeless children. The goal is for every child to receive a new backpack with school supplies.
Items needed (new, please): backpacks, spiral ring notebooks, school uniforms or uniform certificates, crayons, markers, colored pencils, pens, pencil sharpeners, school binders (2-inch or smaller), erasers (assorted colors, shapes and sizes), homework folders, flash cards (multiplication and division), USB flash drives, mini staplers and staples, mechanical pencils, three-ring paper (college or wide-ruled), subject dividers, arts and crafts materials, gift certificates and vouchers for supplies.
Items may be dropped off at American Legion Post 283, Regal Cleaners, CVS, the Palisades-Malibu YMCA, the Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce and Vittorios. We encourage you to shop locally for your supplies and to have your children participate in the purchase decisions.
School on Wheels also has many tutoring opportunities for ages 12 and older. After working the backpack drive last year, a Palisades High School student became a tutor and also started a School on Wheels club at PaliHi.
Volunteers from the club are decorating the collection boxes. Middle school volunteers are picking up the donations and taking them to School on Wheels. For more information, visit schoolonwheels.org.
For more information, contact Marie Steckmest by email info@palisadescares.org.
