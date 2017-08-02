Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club Makes a ‘Deal’

The Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club was seeking clever alternatives to raise money towards the remodel of its clubhouse at 901 Haverford.

It discovered that the venerable CBS show “Let’s Make a Deal,” with host Wayne Brady, offers money to teams, clubs, church groups, youth groups and bands that simply join the studio audience.

Ten Palisades residents gamely dressed up for the show. “All audience members are interviewed as potential contestants,” said Nancy Niles, a Woman’s Club member. She noted that although no one in the group was selected to go on stage, “it was great fun and a memorable experience!”

The show donated $50 per person and the club received $500 that it will put to good use. “The Club was the big winner,” Niles said.