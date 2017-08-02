Nancy Murray Replaces Liz Jaeger at Caruso Affiliated

Veteran communications executive Nancy Murray will replace Liz Jaeger as executive vice president, communications, at the Caruso company.
According to Woman’s Wear Daily, Murray was an executive at Louis Vuitton Americas, where she oversaw advertising, public relations, special events, celebrity dressing and corporate projects, since 2011.
Murray, who studied journalism and worked as a fashion editor for the Houston Chronicle, has also worked in communications at PepsiCo Americas Foods Division, Harry Winston and Ralph Lauren.
Developer Rick Caruso told WWD, “She will play an essential role in shaping the future of the Caruso brand and I have no doubt all areas of the company will greatly benefit from her wealth of knowledge and experience.”
A July 15 article in the L.A. Business Journal noted that Murray cited the Palisades Village Project in explaining why she signed up at Caruso.
“I am joining the organization at a pivotal time given the extraordinary projects on the horizon, namely Palisades Village and Miramar Beach [in Montecito], as I lead the communications efforts on both projects in addition to the existing portfolio,” she said in a statement.
Caruso expects both projects (Palisades and Miramar) to open next year, according to the Business Journal.
Liz Jaeger worked for Caruso from October 2012 through April 2017. According to her Linkedin account, she is currently working as a consultant.
