Nancy Murray Replaces Liz Jaeger at Caruso Affiliated

Veteran communications executive Nancy Murray will replace Liz Jaeger as executive vice president, communications, at the Caruso company.

According to Woman’s Wear Daily, Murray was an executive at Louis Vuitton Americas, where she oversaw advertising, public relations, special events, celebrity dressing and corporate projects, since 2011.

Murray, who studied journalism and worked as a fashion editor for the Houston Chronicle, has also worked in communications at PepsiCo Americas Foods Division, Harry Winston and Ralph Lauren.

Developer Rick Caruso told WWD, “She will play an essential role in shaping the future of the Caruso brand and I have no doubt all areas of the company will greatly benefit from her wealth of knowledge and experience.”