Free Movies in the Park Returns to Pacific Palisades on August 5

One of the summer’s most anticipated events in Pacific Palisades returns on Saturday, August 5, with Movies in the Park, and continues for the subsequent three weekends.

This is the 14th season of free movies, free hot dogs and neighborly company that can be enjoyed on the Field of Dreams at the Palisades Recreation Center, 851 Alma Real.

First up is “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” which is the third in the series of movies based on J.K. Rowling’s books. This 2004 film stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Harry has a new Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher, Remus Lupin; Sirius Black has escaped from Azkaban; and there’s a new Divination class taught by Sybill Trelawney. It should be a wonderfully magic night at the park—but bring chocolate to ward off Dementors.

Organizers ask for no alcohol, no smoking, no stick chairs and no pets.

The free hot dogs, served by Rec Center employees, are paid for by Mike Skinner, a past Citizen of the Year. Eagle Scout candidates will help fund their upcoming projects by selling candy, water and soda.

The major sponsor this year is the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club. Director sponsors are SEIA, Botham Plumbing and Heating,