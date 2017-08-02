Free Movies in the Park Returns to Pacific Palisades on August 5

One of the summer’s most anticipated events in Pacific Palisades returns on Saturday, August 5, with Movies in the Park, and continues for the subsequent three weekends.
This is the 14th season of free movies, free hot dogs and neighborly company that can be enjoyed on the Field of Dreams at the Palisades Recreation Center, 851 Alma Real.
First up is “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” which is the third in the series of movies based on J.K. Rowling’s books. This 2004 film stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.
Harry has a new Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher, Remus Lupin; Sirius Black has escaped from Azkaban; and there’s a new Divination class taught by Sybill Trelawney. It should be a wonderfully magic night at the park—but bring chocolate to ward off Dementors.
Organizers ask for no alcohol, no smoking, no stick chairs and no pets.
The free hot dogs, served by Rec Center employees, are paid for by Mike Skinner, a past Citizen of the Year. Eagle Scout candidates will help fund their upcoming projects by selling candy, water and soda.
The major sponsor this year is the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club. Director sponsors are SEIA, Botham Plumbing and Heating,
Gelson’s, realtor Dan Urbach, the Optimist Club, Kehillat Israel, Jody Fine Estates, Marc Michel Eyewear Studio and Maria Elena Tapia, DDS.
Movie sponsors are still also sought. Those sponsoring a particular movie will be acknowledged and allowed to speak about their business or nonprofit before the start of the movie. If interested, contact Marilyn at the Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce office at (310) 459-7963.
Other August Movies
August 12: “The Little Mermaid.” This charming tale of Princess Ariel, the little mermaid who falls in love with a human in the 1989 Disney animated movie, has some of the catchiest songs around. In 1990, the film won two Academy Awards for Best Original Score and for Best Song, “Under the Sea.” A second song, “Kiss the Girl,” was also nominated.
August 19: “Grease.” John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John “grease” it up as students in Rydell High School in this 1978 romantic comedy. This musical received mostly positive reviews from movie critics when it came out and is considered by many as one of the best films of 1978. Grease was also ranked number 21 on Entertainment Weekly’s list of the 50 Best High School Movies, and the song “Hopelessly Devoted to You” was nominated for an Oscar.
August 26: “Beauty and the Beast.” Theatre Palisades Youth will present the stage version of this show in early August, and you can later treat yourself to the 1991 Disney animated version. This musical romantic fantasy drama won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy, and was the first animated film to be nominated for Best Picture. It won the Academy Award for Best Original Score and Best Original Song for its title song, “Beauty and the Beast.”
