City Bans Wood Dumping on Temescal Canyon Road

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

The tipping point for resident Reza Pazirandeh came when a mattress, a broken dresser and large tree branches were left on the sidewalk along Temescal Canyon Road below Palisades High School, making it impassable for hikers and bikers.

Now, thanks to Pazirandeh’s prodding, L.A. Municipal Code (Ord. No. 77,000, Sec. 66.25) will be enforced: No person shall deposit any non-combustible rubbish or any refuse of any kind whatsoever upon or in any street, sidewalk, parkway or upon any lot or private premises (including wood). The penalty is a $1,000 fine or six months in jail or both.

Leaving cut wood on the sidewalk along the west side of Temescal has been a Palisades tradition for years. In a 2015 News story, one man said he used the wood for his wood-burning pizza oven, and knew that larger pieces were being used by furniture makers. Others stopped by to pick up wood for fireplaces.

But then, tree trimmers began leaving more and larger pieces of wood, and dumping also started.

“I have seen this going on for many years. But it has gotten increasing hazardous,” Pazirandeh told the News in a July 8 email. “My wife and I regularly walk down to the beach. In February, the amount of dumped wood was so huge with big pieces beyond anybody’s capability to lift, that it forced us and other walkers to the street. It had gotten out of control.”