Palisades Elementary School Girl Scout Troop 12845 Earns Bronze Award

Members of the Palisades Elementary School Girl Scout Junior Troop 12845 were supposed to attend a Bridging to Cadette ceremony on June 1 at a local resident’s home.

When the girls walked through the door, all their parents and siblings yelled “Surprise!”

And it was a surprise when the 10- and 11-year-olds learned that each troop member would receive the Bronze Award, the highest award that a Girl Scout Junior can earn.

“I wish you could have seen their faces,” said troop leader Amy Baker. “They were really surprised!”