Pacific Palisades 2017 Dean’s List Recipients

Isabella Edwards, who is majoring in communication studies, was named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for spring 2017. In order to make the list at the college in Boston, a student must have a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.

Palisades High School graduate Gleb Mordovskoi was among 187 SUNY Oneonta students named to the Provost’s List for the spring 2017 semester. To qualify, students must earn a perfect 4.0 GPA while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more. The liberal arts college, located in New York state, has an enrollment of about 6,100 students.

Senior Avid Khorramian was named to the fall semester Dean’s List at Bucknell University, located in Lewisburg, PA. A student must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive this honor.

Katherine Brody of Pacific Palisades was named to the spring Dean’s List at Lehigh University, a campus of about 7,000 students in Bethlehem, PA. Those making the list must have a 3.6 GPA or better, while carrying at least 12 hours.