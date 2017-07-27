Pacific Palisades’ Asilomar Bluffs Residents Get Water From Hydrants

By Sarah Stockman

Staff Writer

In addition to endangering homes and lives, a landslide that extends from the Asilomar Bluffs down to the ocean has also led to water issues for the residents of five homes between Wynola and Almar on Asilomar Boulevard.

In 2011, the L.A. Department of Water and Power determined that the ground below Asilomar was too unstable for underground pipes and so they switched the residents to above-ground water pipes attached to fire hydrants.

“Due to the documented ground movement in that stretch of the road, the most safe and reliable manner to supply these homes would be through an above-ground pipe,” wrote Joseph Ramallo, LADWP assistant general manager, communications, marketing and community affairs, in an email to the News.

Janice Olds, who has lived on Asilomar since 1978, thought this water system was only temporary, but six years later it has not been replaced. She does not understand why the water line is above ground while the gas and sewer lines remain below ground.