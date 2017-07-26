Dr. Simonian Relates Ideas, Achievements at Palisades Library

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Dr. Simon J. Simonian, a transplant to Pacific Palisades from the East Coast, recently addressed an audience of about 30 in the Palisades Library community room about ways to achieve peace in the world.

He urged his listeners to learn to accept differences as a gift, because it enriches us as a whole.

“We have wars because of competition,” said Simonian, who was raised as a Quaker. “We need to learn to eradicate competition, because that is taking us in the wrong direction.”

He pointed out that even though the fingers on our hand are each different, they all work together and that we as humans have to do the same. “We have to learn how to collaborate.”

Similarly, Simonian pointed out that although an orchestra is made up of many different instruments, they all work together.

He said that if nations, generally, could emulate Norway, which has worked hard to even the economic status of its people (versus the dominance of the “one percent elite” in the United States), it would help move all countries to a model world, with “heaven and earth all united in one.”

He explained that the lifestyle in Norway, where residents work only 36 hours a week, have more vacation time, have free healthcare, transportation and education, would be optimal.

Then Simonian spoke about his life. His father and mother were both orphaned in Armenia during World War I, married and escaped to Beruit from Syria, where Simonian had been born. He attended a Quaker school in Lebanon.