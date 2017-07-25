PaliHi’s Color Guard Wows Judges

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

PaliHi’s color guard triumphed all spring—winning every competition in its division, including the state championships at Knott’s Berry Farm.

“It was the first undefeated season in the program’s history,” said Samantha Dodson, who began coaching the team with Jack Trieger two years ago.

To win, the seven team members, sophomore Brigita Gedgaudaite ̇, junior Sarah Orozco, sophomore Madeline Brown, junior Elizabeth Carias, junior co-captain Libny Benitez, junior Itzel Chimil and sophomore Ella Hedvat, dramatically executed a visual dance to “Moon River” from Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

With movement, flags, and drama, the performancetoldthestoryofsomeonewho learned that she didn’t need relationships to find herself and be happy; she could do that all on her own. Each team member then found ways to create a character that would tell that story.

“I think what the judges liked about it was that it was different,” said Dodson, who noted that most other groups picked an upbeat pop song. “We got lots of compliments on the theatrics behind what we do.”

Each of the seven teens wore black dresses and Audrey Hepburn hairstyles for the performance. Palisadian and co-captain Brown had a unique flag solo composed by Trieger, and she also enjoyed the theatricality of the performance.