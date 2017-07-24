Palisades Youth Football Camps to Be Held

Summer football camp for kids 5 to 13 years old, under Coach Todd Tharen, will be held June 12-15 and August 7-10 at Palisades High School. The cost is $65 per day or $240 for the full session. Water and Gatorade will be provided. Campers bring their own lunch.

The focus will be on developing athletic skills that apply not only to football but all sports. Kids will play scrimmage games, Capture the Flag, and soccer, enjoy a wet-water football day, learn the rules, and work on conditioning, strength training, speed and agility, but the emphasis will be on fun. Older kids will work with college-skilled players at their positions.

Tharen, a Fairfax High grad who received a football scholarship to Marshall University in West Virginia, played against NFL greats Randy Moss, Chad Pennington and Troy Brown.

He has coached football seven seasons at Venice High and five years at Calvary Christian middle school, and has worked as a volunteer coach at the Palisades-Malibu YMCA the past 10 years. He has also served as a private coach to many locals who are now stars on their high school teams and is also director of the L.A. Rams youth football camps 2017.

Call (323) 574-0317, visit teamtoddsports.com or email ttodd337@hotmail.com.